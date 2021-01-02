NJ man arrested in connection with New Years Eve homicide: prosecutor

LINDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with killing a woman in his apartment on New Years Eve, according to Union County Prosecutors and Linden police.

The incident took place on Thursday at 8:08 p.m. in Linden. Police responded to 62-year-old Edward T. Sokowski’s apartment and found 62-year-old Kim Lewandowski, also of Linden, having sustained serious injury, prosecutors said. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Lewandowski was pronounced dead.

An investigation resulted in Sokowski being identified as a suspect. A medical examiner ruled Lewandowski’s death a homicide by manual strangulation.

Sokowski was arrested and taken into Union County jail Friday evening.

