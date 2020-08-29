NJ man arrested, charged with sex assault of 13-year-old girl: officials

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BAYONNE, N.J. — A New Jersey man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, Hudson County prosecutors said.

Eric Fischer, 38, of Bayonne was arrested Saturday just after 1 p.m. for a sexual assault that allegedly occurred on Aug. 18, said prosecutor Esther Suarez. The victim was described as an “acquaintance” of Fischer.

Fischer is charged with two counts of sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, terroristic threats, and hindering and providing false statements.

When he was arrested, Fischer was charged with a prior incident of sexual contact with the victim dating back to November 2019, prosecutors said. He was also charged with an additional count of endangering the welfare of a child in that incident.