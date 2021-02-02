NJ man arrested, charged with sex assault of child under 13: prosecutor

NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J. — A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged in connection with the repeated sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Tuesday.

Officials accused Jose Estrada-Coj, 47, of sexually assaulting the victim over a period of six months on “numerous occasions” in his hometown of North Arlington.

Local authorities were tipped off to Estrada-Coj’s alleged criminal behavior this past Sunday. Police and the county’s special victims unit conducted an investigation which led to Estrada-Coj’s arrest later that day.

Estrada-Coj is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child. He is currently in the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, pending his first appearance in court.