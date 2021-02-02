NJ man arrested, charged with sex assault of child under 13: prosecutor

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jose Estrada.png

Jose Estrada

NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J. — A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged in connection with the repeated sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Tuesday.

Officials accused Jose Estrada-Coj, 47, of sexually assaulting the victim over a period of six months on “numerous occasions” in his hometown of North Arlington.

Local authorities were tipped off to Estrada-Coj’s alleged criminal behavior this past Sunday. Police and the county’s special victims unit conducted an investigation which led to Estrada-Coj’s arrest later that day.

Estrada-Coj is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child. He is currently in the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, pending his first appearance in court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ bill would offset NYC congestion pricing by charging out-of-state drivers crossing into NY

NJ easing COVID restrictions to the delight of Friday night bar patrons

NJ relaxes more COVID restrictions

Montclair kids of all ages fight for skate park

NJ reopening: Bar seating, buffets and dance floors return Friday

Over 100 families reunited at Metlife Stadium

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss