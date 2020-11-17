NJ man accused of cutting gas line at PA family’s home

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FREEHOLD, N.J. — A New Jersey man faces extradition to Pennsylvania, where he is accused of cutting the gas line to a home where five family members were sleeping.

Authorities have charged 30-year-old Ryan Elliott of Middletown with five counts of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide.

According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office in Pennsylvania, a West Whiteland Township homeowner told police he awoke to a strong natural gas smell on Nov. 12 and found the gas line had been cut.

Police said an incendiary device was found nearby.

Authorities said Elliott had been in a relationship with one of the family members, who had an active protection from abuse order against Elliott.