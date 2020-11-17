NJ man accused of cutting gas line at PA family’s home

by: Associated Press

FREEHOLD, N.J. — A New Jersey man faces extradition to Pennsylvania, where he is accused of cutting the gas line to a home where five family members were sleeping.

Authorities have charged 30-year-old Ryan Elliott of Middletown with five counts of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide.

According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office in Pennsylvania, a West Whiteland Township homeowner told police he awoke to a strong natural gas smell on Nov. 12 and found the gas line had been cut.

Police said an incendiary device was found nearby.

Authorities said Elliott had been in a relationship with one of the family members, who had an active protection from abuse order against Elliott.

