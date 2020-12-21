NJ lawmakers to vote on multiyear $14B tax break bill

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Wyoming police to dole out donated money for good deeds

A filephoto of money is pictured.

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey lawmakers are set to vote Monday on legislation authorizing more than $14 billion in tax breaks for businesses.

The legislation is designed to give an incentive to companies to rehabilitate historical properties, clean up brownfield sites, attract grocery stores to areas without them, invest in innovative projects and more.

New Jersey has been without a business tax incentive program since July 2019 when the previous legislation signed under Republican Chris Christie in 2013 expired.

The legislation comes after lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy had stalemated over incentives, but it follows months of tough economic news stemming from COVID-19.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Hundreds rally in NYC against anti-Asian hate crimes; NJ Rep. Kim details son facing bullying

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants

New Jersey hopes for increase in vaccine supply as cases stay high

Booker, other NJ lawmakers call for gun reform

Rutgers University to require COVID-19 vaccines for all on-campus students

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

There could be a spring Sunday washout

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants