NJ lawmakers set final votes on recreational marijuana marketplace bill

TRENTON, N.J— New Jersey lawmakers are set to take final votes on a measure that would set up the state’s new recreational marijuana marketplace.

The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate set votes remote sessions because of the coronavirus pandemic. If passed, the legislation would go to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk.

Murphy and lawmakers said they reached an agreement on the measure earlier this month, and the first-term governor is expected to sign the bill.

Voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment in November allowing for recreational marijuana for adults 21 and over.
The amendment takes effect on New Year’s Day.

