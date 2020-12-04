NJ lawmakers reach deal on marijuana legislation

TRENTON, N.J. — Over a month after more than 2.7 million New Jerseyans voted to approve the legalization of marijuana, Garden State lawmakers said they’ve reached an agreement on what legislation legalizing marijuana will look like.

Gov. Murphy made the announcement in a statement alongside the leaders of both New Jersey’s assembly and senate Friday evening.

“This legislation will accomplish our shared goals of delivering restorative justice and ensuring that the communities most impacted by the War on Drugs see the economic benefits of the adult-use cannabis market,” Murphy said. “While there is still much work ahead, we are one step closer to building a new, promising industry for our state.”

The vote will take place on Dec. 17, according to Murphy’s communications director.

The legalization of recreational marijuana was one of the main promises Murphy ran on in his first campaign for governor. After failure to get it passed through legislation, a referendum in the November general election passed the measure by an over 25-point margin.

