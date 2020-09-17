NJ lawmakers reach deal for millionaires tax, tax rebates for middle-class families

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey’s Democratic legislative leaders have reached a budget deal that will increase taxes for the state’s wealthiest residents and also give middle-class families a tax rebate, all in an effort to help the state get back on its fiscal feet amid the pandemic.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the deal Thursday alongside Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver.

The restoration of the “millionaires tax” will mean a higher tax rate for New Jersey residents earning $1 million or more annually. It will go into effect with the passing of the state’s budget in the coming weeks, Murphy said.

According to the governor, the revenues will go toward schools, communities and property tax payers, and will “undo years of tax inequities.”

The agreement fulfills a core campaign promise Murphy made of raising taxes on the wealthy.

“Pennies on their top dollars earned is a modest ask,” Murphy said, explaining the added reveuew will help bolster public services including schools.

Additionally, many middle- and working-class families across the state will benefit from a recurring tax rebate up to $500, Murphy announced.

“In this budget our priorities are middle-class and working-class families,” Oliver said, voicing pride over the state’s leaders coming together to work out a deal.

Those eligible for the tax break include families with at least one child, with an annual income of under $150,000 for couples, and under $75,000 for single parents. The exact amount each family will receive is dependent on their income, Murphy clarified.

The governor said those families should expect to see the rebates after filing next year’s taxes, so likely in the summer of 2021.

Sweeney said this tax break is expected to benefit up to 800,000 families across the state.

Sweeney had previously voiced disapproval of a “millionaires tax” but has appeared to have been convinced otherwise amid ongoing budget discussions.

“Helping middle-class families makes all the sense in the world to me at this time,” Sweeney said Thursday.

State Republican Party Chairman Doug Steinhardt responded to the governor’s budget deal, saying, “At a time when Trenton should practice restraint and find creative ways to spend less so you can save more, they don’t, can’t and won’t.”

The Associated Press and Ayana Harry contributed to this report.