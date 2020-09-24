NJ lawmakers pass plastic, paper carryout bag ban

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey lawmakers passed legislation banning single-use plastic and paper bags, as well as Styrofoam containers.

The prohibition would go into effect in 18 months under the bill, which goes next to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. Murphy has indicated he would sign a bill like the one lawmakers passed after vetoing a measure that merely added a charge to plastic bags.

“We must break our dependence on single-use bags when going about our daily routines and instead commit ourselves to sustainable alternatives,” Murphy said at the time. “Our responsibilities as stewards of the environment and our natural resources demand nothing less.”

The state Senate passed the measure earlier this year.

Plastic bag bans are already in effect in Ridgewood, Paramus, Bayonne, South Orange, Garfield, Glen Rock and Asbury Park.

Eight states have banned plastic bags, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Maine and Maryland have also passed bills banning Styrofoam. Hawaii has a de facto ban on paper bags with less than 40% recycled material.

