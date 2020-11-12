NJ lawmakers fast-tracking marijuana marketplace measure

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — Legislation to set up New Jersey’s recreational marijuana industry is getting fast-tracked in the Democrat-led Legislature, with Assembly and Senate committees set to take up legislation on Thursday.

The 216-page measure comes just over a week after New Jersey’s voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational cannabis for people 21 and older.

The measure is a thicket of technical details and jargon. It tasks the state’s Cannabis Regulator Commission, which currently oversees the medical marijuana industry, with overseeing and regulating the new marketplace.

It sets up six classes of license: for growers, processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers and couriers.

