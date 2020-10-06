NJ judge opens up about shooting that killed son: ‘I can’t let him take anything else’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A New Jersey judge whose 20-year-old son was killed in a shooting at her home over the summer opened up Tuesday about her life since that tragic day.

Esther Salas suffered the unimaginable loss of her son when a gunman targeted her family in what she said was an attack motivated by race and gender.

The federal judge sat down with Robin Roberts for an interview that aired on “Good Morning America” Tuesday, three months after Roy Den Hollander, a self-proclaimed anti-feminist, dressed up as a FedEX worker, rang her doorbell and opened fire on her son and husband.

Her son, Daniel Anderl, was killed. Her husband, Mark Anderl, was seriously injured.

Hollander was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound one day after the attack on Salas’ family.

Salas said she doesn’t recall any direct dealings with Hollander prior to the attack. With emotions still raw, she said she is returning to her life’s work because she will not let Hollander take anything else from her.

“He hated me because [I’m] a woman. He hated me because [I’m] Latina. And that was the source of hate. That was what I had done, was I had the nerve to become a judge,” she said. “This man took the most important thing in my life. I can’t let him take anything else.”

Salas said she doesn’t want her son’s death to be in vain, so she pushed for better protections for all federal judges.

The New Jersey Legislature passed Daniel’s Law, which prohibits personal information of federal judges and their families from being shared online.

