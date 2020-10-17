NJ Hunters kill 286 bears during first 5 days of hunt

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — Hunters have killed 286 bears so far during New Jersey’s latest black bear hunt.

The state’s Division of Fish & Wildlife says 22 bruins were culled on Friday, the fifth day of the hunt that concludes on Saturday.

Hunters had been restricted to using archery for the first three days, but starting Thursday they were also allowed to use muzzleloading rifles.

The hunt is restricted to Sussex, Warren, Passaic, Morris, Bergen, Hunterdon, Somerset and Mercer counties.

Hunting is prohibited in state parks, forests and wildlife management areas.

The second segment of the hunt, for firearms only, is scheduled to begin on Dec. 7.

