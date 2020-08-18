NJ high schools excited to get back on the football field

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JERSEY CITY — High school football practices in New Jersey look a bit different these days.

Players and coaches are wearing masks, there are daily temperature checks and health questionnaires, as well as hand sanitizers on the field.

New Jersey’s high school football teams received a vote of confidence this week from Gov. Phil Murphy. Fall sports are still on track to begin in October. Some districts have already canceled their seasons, but others are excited to play.

Jersey City’s St. Peter’s Prep head coach Rich Hansen said they’re being responsible, but there are still things he can’t control.

“My most anxious days are Friday, Saturday Sunday, when we’re not together and they’re outside their pod. We want them to be responsible,” Hansen said.

This is St. Peter’s Prep’s fifth straight week of practice without any hiccups. They’re grateful to be practicing. Not every school is being given an opportunity to play. Four districts in New Jersey, including Teaneck and Piscataway, have already canceled fall sports.

“A lot of these kids need to play,” said Hansen. “A lot of these kids have a lot hanging in the balance than just winning a football game — college careers, scholarships and futures are riding on this.”

The Marauders are slated to play a six-game regular season schedule, plus two weeks for the playoffs and a possible Thanksgiving game.

But don’t expect to see any state or sectional champions crowned this year. St. Peter’s was the number one team in the state in 2019; Coach Hansen believes his club can still defend their title in a shortened season.

“We want to be recognized as the best team in the state of New Jersey,” Hansen said. “We think we have a chance to do that and be that.”

St. Peter’s kicks off the season Oct. 12 against West Orange, but a lot can happen between now and then.

“I think everybody is saying and doing the right things,” Hansen said. “If we continue to do that, I see no reason why we have to step back.”