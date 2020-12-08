NJ high school basketball players prepare for the unknown

HILLSIDE, N.J. — For New Jersey basketball players, Christmas doesn’t really arrive until Jan. 11.

That’s the first day teams are allowed to practice.

For student-athletes like The Patrick School senior Lorenzo Washington, that’s been a major hurdle.

“The pandemic has put a big toll on my recruitment because you can’t play in all the big time super events,” Washington said. “Especially me coming off a big junior year, I was hoping going into the summer to make a national name for myself.”

Washington transferred to the school — which produced the likes of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving — with two goals in mind: to win and take his talents to the next level.

Head coach Chris Chavannes still thinks he can accomplish both.

“Can you get the kids together to play open gym, or practice or whatever, to turn on the camera and let college coaches view it? That’s where the biggest loss is for our kids,” he said, “Opportunities to get scholarships and free education.”

Another loss is the amount of practice time. If everything goes according to plan, the Celtics will have two weeks to get in shape for a shortened season that usually features national powerhouses.

“Everyone wants to play those national games,” Chavannes said regarding out-of-state competition. “I don’t know what the guidelines are going to be about teams coming into the state if they have to quarantine. There are teams that have contacted us that would like to play us here.”

Until then, the only thing the players can do is train virtually and break down film on Zoom.

Washington has played in his back yard and mixed it with playing NBA2K with teammates.

He’s still confident in his abilities.

“I’m nice, I’m the best player on the team. They all know that. Everyone has their little egos but they know.”