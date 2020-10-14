NJ has passed 1 million early votes, Murphy says

A New Jersey mail-in ballot is seen in Englewood, N.J., Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey has passed one million early ballots for the Nov. 3 election, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday.

The announcement was made by the governor on Twitter just a day after the deadline to register to vote passed in the Garden State.

MAJOR NEWS: Over ONE MILLION New Jerseyans have already cast their ballots!



Vote-by-mail is a win for democracy.

#Vote2020 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 14, 2020

All registered voters in New Jersey were sent a mail-in ballot and encouraged to use drop boxes put up around the state to ensure it would be safely delivered and counted.

“Vote-by-mail is a win for democracy,” said Gov. Murphy.

Just over 3.8 million Garden State residents cast a ballot in the 2016 presidential election.

In addition to the presidency, New Jerseyans are deciding if Sen. Cory Booker will retain his seat in Washington. There’s also a referendum that, if passed, would legalize recreational marijuana in the Garden State.