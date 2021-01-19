NJ Gov. Murphy planning to attend Biden inauguration

TRENTON, N.J. — While many are staying away from this year’s presidential inauguration due to COVID-19 and security risks, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will be in attendance.

Murphy and his wife, First Lady Tammy Murphy, will attend the ceremonies in Washington Wednesday. They plan to return to Trenton later that afternoon, with Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver serving as acting governor while Murphy is gone.

The connection between the governor and the president-elect goes back to Murphy’s service as the nation’s ambassador to Germany from 2009 to 2013. Biden later campaigned for Murphy, otherwise a political novice at the time, when he ran for governor in 2017 at events throughout the Garden State.

“Tomorrow begins a new day in our nation’s history,” Murphy wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “I will have the tremendous honor of attending the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. I’m excited about the new opportunities of true federal cooperation.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has already said he is not attending Wednesday’s inauguration.

Instead, he’ll stay in New York, ready to assist officers under any necessary circumstances, as he anticipates the official start of Biden’s term.

