NJ got slammed by storm, but dodged snowfall bullet

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Temperatures well below freezing overnight Thursday could mean some icy roads in New Jersey, adding to the dangerous situation that the Garden State experienced from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

New Jersey State Police reported more than 200 motor vehicle accidents overnight Wednesday, as well as more than 400 calls for help, to which troopers responded.

It was an intense night of snowfall, and high winds. However, those conditions didn’t produce as much snow in the northwest corner of the state as had been predicted.

It was a contrast to Gov. Phil Murphy’s assessment on Thursday morning.

“All in all,” he said, “the storm pretty much met the forecast.”

New Jersey did endure a wide variety of hazardous weather conditions from the winter storm, from freezing rain, and sleet, to even coastal flooding.

However, when it came to snow totals, the state dodged a bullet.

“We were pleasantly surprised,” said David Barban, as he and his two high school-age children shoveled out their driveway. “We woke up, yeah, and I think this is manageable. If you double it, it would’ve been a lot harder.”

Barban lives in Brookside, New Jersey, which had the highest snow total in Morris County which had been forecasted to potentially get walloped by the snowstorm. Brookside got 9.2 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service. The area had been forecasted to get up to two feet of snow.

Brian Lang was also out shoveling, and using his snowblower in the driveway of his Brookside home.

“It was a pleasant surprise having only 9 or 10 inches,” he said.

Meanwhile, about five miles east, in the county seat of Morristown, Mayor Timothy Dougherty said that while his public works crew did a phenomenal job of plowing and clearing snow, and salting the roads, Mother Nature had given them a major assist.

“We didn’t get 18 inches,” he said in an interview. “We got 10 inches less, which is always a blessing in disguise.”

That doesn’t mean that driving on New Jersey roadways from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning was easy. Nor does it mean that driving overnight Thursday will be safe, either, as Gov. Phil Murphy pointed out at his morning news conference.

“It’s going to remain cold,” the governor said, “so we should expect not only minimal melting over the next 24 hours, but whatever does melt may refreeze overnight.”