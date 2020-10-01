NJ gas tax increase of 22% goes into effect Thursday

NEW JERSEY — Drivers in New Jersey are now required to pay more at the pumps as the state’s gas tax rises by about 9 cents per gallon.

The boost to 50.7 cents a gallon from 41.4 cents took effect Thursday and amounts to about a 22% increase.

The price hike stems from a 2016 law that requires the state fund supporting bridge and road infrastructure to maintain a $2 billion program annually.

The law requires an annual adjustment to the fuel tax if receipts don’t meet that level.

Gasoline consumption dropped about 39% from March to May — coinciding with the coronavirus outbreak — and led to a drop in receipts for the fuel tax.

