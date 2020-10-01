NJ gas tax increase of 22% goes into effect Thursday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Drivers in New Jersey are now required to pay more at the pumps as the state’s gas tax rises by about 9 cents per gallon.

The boost to 50.7 cents a gallon from 41.4 cents took effect Thursday and amounts to about a 22% increase.

The price hike stems from a 2016 law that requires the state fund supporting bridge and road infrastructure to maintain a $2 billion program annually.

The law requires an annual adjustment to the fuel tax if receipts don’t meet that level.

Gasoline consumption dropped about 39% from March to May — coinciding with the coronavirus outbreak — and led to a drop in receipts for the fuel tax.