NJ extends utility shutoff moratorium through October 15

TRENTON, N.J. — The state of New Jersey will continue their moratorium on shutting off utilities through the middle of October, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday.

The moratorium on the state’s public water, gas and electric utilities being shut off will last through October 15. In addition, those utilities are being ordered to offer customers flexible and extended deferrals on payments of between 12 and 24 months with no down payments.

“Utility services are critical and must continue uninterrupted during this unprecedented time,” said Gov. Murphy in a statement. “No one should have to make a decision on whether to put food on the table or pay for basic necessities. With today’s announcement, in partnership with our public gas, electric and water utilities, we are continuing our commitment to extend strong financial relief to residents and businesses as they navigate their way toward stability.”

The state says that utilities have been in contact with customers regarding assistance programs, account balances, and payment status. They say that process will “accelerate” starting in September. While customers may begin receiving shutoff notices in September, they are encouraged to get in touch with their utility before October 15 to make arrangements to keep their service going, explore enrolling in a deferral of payment and learn if they can access assistance programs.

Even if shutoff notices are received, no one will have their utilities shut off before October 15.

“This has been an extraordinarily difficult time for New Jerseyans who have been unable to pay their utility bills during the COVID-19 Pandemic,” said NJBPU President Joseph L. Fiordaliso, who runs the state’s utilities. “With the cooperation of our state’s utilities, we have been able to provide an important helping hand to those who need it. That assistance will continue with payment flexibility and an array of assistance programs to help protect those who are struggling.”

Through executive order, cable and telecom companies are prohibited from shutting off internet and phone service due to non-payment until 30 days after the pandemic-created public health emergency is over.