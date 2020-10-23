NJ enacts new nursing home laws

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey reported over 1,100 new cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths Friday, as Gov. Phil Murphy signed two new laws to reform practices inside nursing homes.

One of the laws will create a task force to examine the high turnover rate among nursing home staff and will set a minimum ratio of nurses and staff to residents.

The other law would ban the complete social isolation of residents.

“We know many residents and families have struggled to remain in touch through this pandemic,” said Murphy.

The new state task force must report back to the governor in one year on how to create better workforce retention in nursing homes.

While on the federal level, Sen. Cory Booker has joined Rep. Josh Gottheimer to push reform legislation in both houses.

Angela Goldman remembers the repeated calls from her mother during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t know why I’m here, but you have to pick me up and take me home,” her mother would tell her. She has Alzheimer’s and couldn’t see her family when nursing homes went into lockdown. “Sometimes it would take days for family to reach their loved one, because many needed help using the phone,” said Goldman.

The bill now pending on the federal level, which has bipartisan support, would:

“We have to make long term changes in long term care,” said Sen. Booker.

“Cases and deaths in long term care may be on the rise again,” added Gottheimer. “We can’t allow history to repeat itself.”