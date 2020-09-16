NJ enacts 4 laws aimed at nursing homes after virus response

FILE- In this March 25, 2020 file photo, residents from St. Joseph’s Senior Home are helped on to buses in Woodbridge, N.J. On Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law four bills aimed at improving nursing home care after the COVID-19 outbreak devastated long-term care center residents and, at times, overwhelmed facilities. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law four bills aimed at improving nursing home care after the COVID-19 outbreak devastated long-term care center residents and at times overwhelmed facilities.

The first-term Democrat said Wednesday that residents and staff at the state’s facilities had “borne an outsized burden of this pandemic.”

“While we know this has not been a tragedy unique to New Jersey, we will learn from this crisis and emerge as a national model for solving immediate challenges and building future resilience,” Murphy said. “These measures not only support our ongoing efforts to get things right for our long-term care residents, staff, and families, but also ensure we have strong measures in place to deal with bad actors in the industry who put profit before people.”

Long-term care residents account for roughly half of the state’s more than 14,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to state Health Department figures.

The bills:



establish requirements concerning New Jersey’s preparedness and response to infectious disease outbreaks

establish the New Jersey Task Force on Long-Term Care Quality and Safety

establish minimum wage requirements for certain long-term care facility staff

establish direct care ratio requirements for nursing homes

require a nursing home care rate study

authorize temporary rate adjustment for certain nursing facilities