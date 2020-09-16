NJ enacts 4 laws aimed at nursing homes after virus response

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law four bills aimed at improving nursing home care after the COVID-19 outbreak devastated long-term care center residents and at times overwhelmed facilities.
The first-term Democrat said Wednesday that residents and staff at the state’s facilities had “borne an outsized burden of this pandemic.”
“While we know this has not been a tragedy unique to New Jersey, we will learn from this crisis and emerge as a national model for solving immediate challenges and building future resilience,” Murphy said. “These measures not only support our ongoing efforts to get things right for our long-term care residents, staff, and families, but also ensure we have strong measures in place to deal with bad actors in the industry who put profit before people.”
Long-term care residents account for roughly half of the state’s more than 14,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to state Health Department figures.
The bills:
- establish requirements concerning New Jersey’s preparedness and response to infectious disease outbreaks
- establish the New Jersey Task Force on Long-Term Care Quality and Safety
- establish minimum wage requirements for certain long-term care facility staff
- establish direct care ratio requirements for nursing homes
- require a nursing home care rate study
- authorize temporary rate adjustment for certain nursing facilities