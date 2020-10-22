NJ emergency small business grant program offers lifeline to micro-businesses

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KEARNY, N.J. — Soap making started out as a hobby for La Shonda Tyree nearly 20 years ago.

After a number of sales and customers who couldn’t get enough, her hobby grew into a full fledged business, operating right out of her home in Paterson.

“It wasn’t an easy journey, I will definitely say that,” Tyree told PIX11 News. “But the opportunity came when I started teaching people how to make soap and lotions and scrubs and then that part of my business really expanded.”

Nyah Beauty, a plant based skin care company, was born. Now it operates inside an office space in Kearny.

Like many entrepreneurs, the pandemic has delivered a financial blow to business but thankfully an emergency grant issued by the New Jersey economic development authority (NJEDA) has allowed Tyree to stay above water.

“It definitely did help and give us a good cushion,” she said.

NJEDA, which has already helped more than 22,000 small businesses statewide, enters Phase 3 of its small business emergency assistance grant program this week.

In this round of funding, micro-businesses, those operations that employ 5 or less people and in most cases, operate out of homes will get a slice of the pie.

“They are often ignored or left out and Gov. Murphy wanted to make sure we were doing everything we could to support that really important part of our economy,” Tim Sullivan, CEO of NJEDA told PIX11 News.

Rising Tide Capital, a non-profit based in Jersey City that coaches low-income entrepreneurs, is also doing its part.

The organization is helping business owners that are already overwhelmed with the climate, apply for grants to get the funding they are entitled to.

“We’ve been working diligently to lift the opportunities and say ‘hey it could feel a little daunting but that’s OK because we are here to guide you through this process you don’t have to do it alone,’” Andrea Geroldi, Chief of Staff at Rising Tide Capital, said.

It’s a process Tyree knows all about having gone through it.

Now she’s getting back on track with a service that’s probably now more in demand than ever

“My product here is soap so, I won’t be out of business,” Tyree said.

If you’re a small business interested in applying to this grant program, pre-registration is mandatory and now open.

The deadline to do so is October 27. You can get more info here.

Applications will open for restaurants at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29. Applications will open for micro-businesses at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. Applications will open for all other eligible businesses at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.

To learn more about Rising Tide Capital, visit their website.