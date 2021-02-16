NJ earmarks $100M to build up electric truck, bus fleets

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
School bus

School bus is shown

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state is spending $100 million on reducing carbon emissions in garbage trucks, school buses and passenger buses.

Murphy announced the new round of spending Tuesday in Newark and said the funds will come from proceeds the state realized from a greenhouse gas initiative it’s a member of as well as from a settlement with Volkswagen.

The new spending will go toward a number of projects, including $15 million for New Jersey Transit to buy electric buses; $13 million in grants for low- and moderate-income communities for electric school and shuttle buses; $9 million for local governments to deploy electric garbage trucks and delivery trucks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ lifts most indoor mask mandates

NJ to ease indoor mask requirements in Monday announcement, official says

‘This baby deserves a chance’: Teen brings newborn to NJ restaurant, bystanders rush to help

Buckle up, or it'll cost you

NJ community donates blood to help young boy with cancer

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss