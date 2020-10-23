NJ early mail-in vote passes 50% of 2016 ballot count

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s early mail-in voting has already surpassed half the total ballots cast in the last presidential election, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

Murphy tweeted out that over 2.25 million ballots have already been accepted for the 2020 Election. Mail-in ballots were sent to every registered voter, following up on a largely mail-in primary over the summer.

I’m so proud of the over 2.25 million New Jerseyans who have already made their voices heard in this election.



I'm so proud of the over 2.25 million New Jerseyans who have already made their voices heard in this election.

In the 2016 Presidential Election, approximately 3.87 million ballots were cast. That means the early ballots cast have already hit 58% of the state’s 2016 total. More people have already voted in the 2020 Election than voted for either major presidential candidate (President Trump and his opponent, Hilary Clinton, who won New Jersey handily with 2.1 million votes) in 2016.

The state is still allowing people to vote in person should they choose but has largely utilized secure drop boxes around the state for people to send in mail-in ballots.

Mail-in ballots have been controversial to some, as President Trump has been against the process of states like New Jersey. A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by President Donald Trump’s campaign that sought to stop New Jersey’s mail-in ballot program.