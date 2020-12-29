NJ DHS commissioner joins Biden team as COVID-19 testing coordinator

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
carole johnson for bspot.png

Carole Johnson/NJ.gov

NEW JERSEY — The head of New Jersey’s largest state agency is leaving to take a roll with the Biden-Harris COVID-19 Response Team, the transition team announced Tuesday.

Carole Johnson, who serves as Gov. Phil Murphy’s commissioner of the department of human services, will serve as testing coordinator for the Biden administration’s COVID-19 efforts.

The state’s human services department serves one out of five New Jerseyans, including those that are elderly, those with low incomes, those with developmental or late-onset disabilities, parents needing child care services, those in need of addiction and mental health services, and many more.

The governor praised her work at DHS in a tweet.

Johnson previously worked in the Obama White House as the Domestic Policy Council public health lead during the administration’s Ebola and Zika responses, and also worked on Capitol Hill.

In her new role, Johnson will “coordinate the federal effort to expand COVID-19 testing and the use of testing for an effective public health response.”

She will have an emphasis on schools, nursing homes, other at-risk populations, and communities hardest hit by the pandemic. She will also chair the National Pandemic Testing Board, “which will work to ensure equitable test allocation, identify bottlenecks, and overcome barriers to access,” according to the Biden-Harris team.

Johnson is a New Jersey native.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Paterson police unveil new strategy

Fauci warns of ‘disturbingly high’ COVID case numbers as US races toward herd immunity

New Jersey expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Vaccine eligibility expanding in NY, NJ

‘We are not slowing down’: NY, NJ to expand COVID vaccine eligibility this week

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

COVID curfews lifted -- but not for bars and restaurants

Vigil held for delivery worker killed for electric bike

Pop-up vaccination sites grow in NYC

Mayor says school closure rules may change

Quiet and warm stretch of weather through the work week

Service dog helps Queens boy with autism thrive

What NY's cannabis legalization means for New Yorkers with old marijuana arrests

NYS budget still in limbo

Brooklyn mom victim of unemployment identity hacker