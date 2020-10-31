NJ debuts new state exchange for health care open enrollment

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during his 2021 budget address at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University in Piscataway on Aug. 25, 2020.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey has kicked off open enrollment under the Affordable Care Act.

The state debuted its own health care exchange Saturday and is giving residents six extra weeks to sign up for coverage. Open enrollment begins Sunday.

New Jersey this year is joining the District of Columbia and 14 other states in operating its own state-based exchange instead of the federal one.

Nj.gov/getcoverednj lets residents compare the prices of plans and sign up for plans in the state’s individual market.

New Jersey’s enrollment period will stretch to Jan. 31. That’s weeks longer than last year and more than a month beyond the federal exchange’s deadline of Dec. 15.

