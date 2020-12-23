NJ dad arrested in 4-month-old daughter’s death from traumatic brain injuries

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Raul Torres

Police arrested Raul Torres, a New Jersey dad, on murder charges in the death of his 4-month-old daughter. (Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office)

NORTH BERGEN, NJ — Police arrested a New Jersey dad on murder charges in the death of his 4-month-old daughter, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Wednesday.

Khaleesi Torres was rushed to a hospital in February of 2018, Suarez said.The unconscious girl was rushed to the hospital . She was unresponsive and not breathing. The baby had bruising on her forehead, a partial skull fracture and a subdural hemorrhage.

She died because of her traumatic brain injuries on March 3, 2018.

Police arrested Raul Torres, 27, after a Dec. 17 grand jury indictment, officials said. He was taken into custody during a Tuesday traffic stop by North Bergen police.

Torres was charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Fast-moving storm leaves trail of destruction in NJ, NY

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in NJ

Newark mass vaccine site opens as eligibility expands Monday in NJ

Virus fight stalls in early hot spots New York, New Jersey

Hundreds rally in NYC against anti-Asian hate crimes; NJ Rep. Kim details son facing bullying

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dream home or dream wedding: Hosts of 'Marriage or Mortgage' talks new Netflix show

I Wanna Know: Chef Tom Colicchio explains why garlic makes our breath smell

Robert 'Kool' Bell talks 'Celebration' special honor, song for brother

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore