NJ dad arrested in 4-month-old daughter’s death from traumatic brain injuries

Police arrested Raul Torres, a New Jersey dad, on murder charges in the death of his 4-month-old daughter. (Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office)

NORTH BERGEN, NJ — Police arrested a New Jersey dad on murder charges in the death of his 4-month-old daughter, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Wednesday.

Khaleesi Torres was rushed to a hospital in February of 2018, Suarez said.The unconscious girl was rushed to the hospital . She was unresponsive and not breathing. The baby had bruising on her forehead, a partial skull fracture and a subdural hemorrhage.

She died because of her traumatic brain injuries on March 3, 2018.

Police arrested Raul Torres, 27, after a Dec. 17 grand jury indictment, officials said. He was taken into custody during a Tuesday traffic stop by North Bergen police.

Torres was charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

