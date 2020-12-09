NJ county exec files restraining order against anti-ICE protesters

JERSEY CITY — Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise and five other Hudson County freeholders filed a temporary restraining order against five people and up to 20 John and Jane Does over protests taking place at DeGise’s residence.

You can read the entire lawsuit here.

DeGise and the freeholders have faced backlash over the county’s renewal of their contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, better known as ICE, to house detainees from both New Jersey and New York City in their prisons. It was a reversal of the county’s previous decision to end the contract when it elapsed in 2020.

For years, immigration advocates have been pushing Hudson County leaders to end its relationship with ICE, specifically no longer housing immigration detainees at the Hudson County Jail.

The restraining order, which was signed by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey P. Jablonski, prevents protesters from gathering within 200 feet of DeGise’s Jersey City residence. It also limits any picketing in the area to one hour every two weeks and prohibits more than 10 people at any protest.

Four protesters were held in contempt Tuesday over breaking the order, according to the Jersey Journal.

Jake Ephros, an organizer with the North NJ Democratic Socialists of America and a member of the Abolish ICE NY-NJ coalition, was one of the four arrested. He said it was the sixth night in a row that demonstrations had been held in solidarity with those in ICE detention.

“Hudson County Executive DeGise’s egregious crackdown is meant to distract from the heart of the issue: people in ICE detention are fighting for their lives and those of us in the streets are fighting for them to be heard and freed,” he said.

Ephros said sheriff’s officers notified them about the restraining order Tuesday night.

“[The order] is nothing more than an unconstitutional flex of power to silence community members in our campaign to free people from ICE detention,” Ephros said. “Officers arrested four of us and slammed me into a car during my arrest. DeGise had officers break up a peaceful demonstration and take activists into custody because he is desperate to keep up his prison profiteering amid growing community outrage over the incarceration of immigrants.”

The ACLU of New Jersey said they’re monitoring the situation, calling it “deeply alarming.”

This is deeply alarming.



No elected official should resort to restraining orders to silence their constituents’ constitutional right to protest.



We’re monitoring the situation, and we’ll be watching closely. https://t.co/K3OsfW03qG — ACLU of New Jersey (@ACLUNJ) December 9, 2020

DeGise tweeted Wednesday that he wasn’t going to bow to what he called extremists and accused the protesters of terrorizing his neighborhood.

I’m not going to bend to extremism, whether from the left or from the right. That means standing up for moderate policy solutions and against radical ideas like abolishing ICE and defunding the police. Terrorizing my neighborhood isn’t changing that. https://t.co/jOPEEcEc9r — Tom DeGise (@TomDeGise) December 9, 2020

PIX11 News spoke to Amy Torres, a member of the Hudson County Progressive Alliance and one of the defendants in the order. She tells us the county is attempting to distract from what is a real, popular movement in the county and what she believes is an attempt to paint the protesters as carpetbaggers new to the area who don’t have the best interests of immigrant communities in mind.

“What is getting lost here is that this fight has been going on for many years and it’s to the county’s advantage to make it seem like a new effort. They benefit by saying they are new voices because it makes it seem as if they haven’t had a chance to listen,” she said. “Faith leaders, community groups have been lobbying for years and conditions in the [Hudson County] jail have only gotten worse over time, working conditions have gotten worse under the pandemic, and any improvements they have made for people detained have been insufficient.”

Torres said that there’s still a chance for DeGise to reverse course on renewal of the contract, and that it’s largely his responsibility.

“At this point, everything rests in his control, what the freeholders voted on offers him sole authority. The County Counsel has also said all that’s needed is to give 30 days notice. There’s one person: it’s Tom DeGise.”

She said numerous attempts to meet with DeGise by legal advocates have gone un-met.

Torres added that she had not been served yet by the court or the sheriff’s office when we spoke to her Wednesday evening.

The vote was 6-3 in favor of the contract back in November.

All nine freeholders in Hudson County are Democrats who ran unopposed in the November general election, in a county where Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential race by a higher margin than any other New Jersey county. Five of the six yes votes are plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the protesters.

Torres noted that, given New Jersey’s status as a reliably blue state and Hudson County being overwhelmingly Democratic, she was “a little surprised” that groups have gotten little response from Democratic political leaders on the state or national level.

“What I’ve seen said about the people involved is that they’re a fringe group, but there’s nothing but united public opposition to this contract,” she said. “The thing that radicalizes people is elected officials that do not represent your concerns that make decisions.”

When PIX11 News spoke to Hudson County spokesperson Jim Kennerly in November, he claimed it was purely a financial decision.

“There’s a misperception of what’s going on here,” he said. “The pandemic changed the county’s financial situation and in fact, the county is now looking at a tax increase. We are now not where we expected to be.”

The boon to keeping the relationship running was too much to pass up.

“Closing the jail to holding immigrants meant an additional $5 million in lost funding, including possible layoffs,” Kennely continued. “So ending the ICE relationship would be a mistake right now. That said, circumstances may change in the future; the goal is to exit this eventually.”

Ephros believes them.

“While DeGise monetizes lives and talks about the county budget, loved ones are locked away from their families,” he said in his statement. “This must end.”

Representatives for DeGise, Hudson County, the county prosecutor’s office and the county sheriff’s office have not yet responded to PIX11 News’ requests for comment.