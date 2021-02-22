NJ considers new marijuana bill to advance recreational market

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s Democrat-led Legislature is set to vote Monday on a measure that loosens penalties for underage marijuana and alcohol possession seen as the linchpin to getting support for broader legislation setting up the state’s recreational marijuana market.

The Assembly and Senate will meet to consider legislation that advanced from a committee on Friday.

The bill’s sponsor, Democratic Judiciary Committee Chairman Nicholas Scutari, said he hopes the bill will get enough support to pass and will persuade Gov. Phil Murphy to sign two bills already on his desk that set up the new marketplace and decriminalize marijuana for those 21 and older.

