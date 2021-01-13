NJ congresswoman says lawmakers led apparent ‘reconnaissance’ tours ahead of Capitol riot

FILE- In this Oct. 9, 2018 file photo, Democratic congressional candidate Mikie Sherrill speaks during a candidate forum at the UJC of MetroWest New Jersey in Whippany, N.J. Sherrill is running for the House of Representatives in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW JERSEY — A New Jersey congresswoman accused several lawmakers of having groups coming through the Capitol for “reconnaissance” a day before the deadly riot.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) addressed the public in a Facebook live Tuesday night, alleging unidentified colleagues had groups walking around the Capitol in “a reconnaissance for the next day.”

Sherill detailed what occurred on Jan. 6 as the House gathered to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win and how she and her constituents scrambled for safety as mobs entered the Capitol.

“I was told later that members of that mob had zip ties and were wearing body armor and were looking to take prisoners — members of Congress,” she said.

The congresswoman criticized the president for inciting violence and said he should not remain in power.

“We can’t have a democracy if we have a president who incites violence to overturn the results,” she said.

Sherill also said she intends to make sure lawmakers who incited the crowd and were compliant and aided the president in trying to overturn the results are held accountable and “if necessary, ensure that they don’t serve in Congress.”

The U.S. House called on Vice President Mike Pence to remove the president from power with the 25th Amendment, but he has ruled it out.

The House is expected to act quickly to impeach Trump for a second time.