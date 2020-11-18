NJ commits to wind energy for 3.2 million homes, eyes onshore sites

Offshore Wind Energy-NJ

This Oct. 1, 2020 photo shows windmills at a utility plant in Atlantic City N.J. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, New Jersey committed itself to building a transmission system capable of handling enough offshore wind energy to power 3.2 million homes. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey has formally committed itself to using offshore wind energy to power 3.2 million homes and will study the best ways to get that electricity from ocean turbines to shore.

The state Board of Public Utilities on Wednesday adopted the state’s plan to build a transmission system capable of handling 7500 megawatts of electricity by 2035.

It will enter into an agreement with regional grid operator PJM Interconnection.

It will study the best ways to bring the power onshore and distribute it to areas of the state where it is needed.

