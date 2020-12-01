NJ city settles lawsuit for $325,000 after viral beach arrest video

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
EmilyWeinman

Emily Weinman

WILDWOOD, N.J. — A New Jersey city has settled a federal lawsuit filed by a woman whose arrest was captured on video in 2018.

NJ Advance Media reported Monday that court documents show Wildwood agreed to a $325,000 settlement with Emily Weinman. She had alleged that the two seasonal police officers “brutally and senselessly assaulted” her during the arrest over an unopened alcoholic beverage.

The lawsuit alleges that the officers exaggerated how much Weinman was resisting in order to justify the use of force.

In the video, Weinman can be heard screaming, “They’re choking me! I cannot breathe.”

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring NJ schools to teach diversity, inclusion

Thursday marks one year since first COVID-19 case in NJ

Devils welcome fans back as NJ arenas, stadiums open with limited capacity

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Create a healthy lifestyle

I wanna know: Isaac Mizrahi weighs in on gen z vs. millennials style debate

George Floyd killing: Jury selection begins in Chauvin trial

'Happily' star Kerry Bishé talks dark romantic comedy from Jack Black

NYPL celebrates Women's History Month

Movie theater owner talks NYC business reopening

Stepfather charged with murder of 10-year-old Harlem boy

Chilly Monday before spring-like week ahead

NYPD officer shot, 2nd cop grazed in Brooklyn; gunman in custody: police