NJ-born rapper ‘Duke Bootee,’ co-writer of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five song ‘The Message’ dead at 69

NEW JERSEY — Duke Bootee, a rapper who co-wrote and appeared in the classic Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five song “The Message,” died last month. He was 69.

The Elizabeth, New Jersey-born rapper, whose birth name was Edward Fletcher, died on Jan. 13 due to end-stage congestive heart failure, his wife told Rolling Stone.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy acknowledged Fletcher Wednesday, remembering the rapper for living “a tremendous life.”

“‘The Message’ was the first rap song to highlight socioeconomic inequities and to talk about poverty and jail and despair,” and it “continues to influence new artists to this day,” Gov. Murphy said.

Though “The Message” has been credited to Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Fletcher, who submitted a track demo while a musician for the Sugar Hill Gang, was the mastermind behind it.

“Ed was more than ‘Duke Bootee,” Murphy said.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Edward Fletcher, the Elizabeth-raised rapper who took on the moniker Duke Bootee, and who wrote what is considered the single most important rap song in the genre's history, "The Message." A tremendous life. pic.twitter.com/dGLD2F2OVd — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 3, 2021

Fletcher was the son of a truancy officer and an elementary school educator. After ending his music career, he chose a path in education, according to the governor.

He had previously received an english degree from Dickinson College and went on to earn Master’s degrees from Rutgers University and the New School.

Fletcher spent two decades teaching at Savannah State College before ending his career in 2019.

“All of it though always circled back to ‘The Message,’” Murphy said.

Fletcher is survived by his wife, Rosita Fletcher, two children and five grandchildren.

