NJ bill to protect judges’ personal information becomes law

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Judge's Son Slain-Law

FILE- In this July 20, 2020 file photo, news media is set up in front of the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick, N.J. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill into law on Friday, Nov. 20 that protects the personal information of judges and other law enforcement personnel from being publicly available. The law is named after Daniel Anderl, the son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas who was slain at the family’s home by a disgruntled attorney who had targeted Salas and other judges. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill into law that protects the personal information of judges and other law enforcement personnel from being publicly available.

Daniel’s Law is named after Daniel Anderl, the son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas who was slain at the family’s home in July by a disgruntled attorney who had targeted Salas and other judges.

The law imposes penalties on anyone who publishes personal identifying information such as home addresses or phone numbers.

Similar legislation has been proposed in Congress that would apply nationwide.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Cuomo joins list of embattled NY governors

Cuomo scandal not going away

Cuomo’s attempt at apology blasted by alleged victim

I Wanna Know: 'Married to Medicine' star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe explains belching vs. flatulence

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks COVID relief bill

Rainy, windy Monday before temps drop overnight

Crisis deepens for Cuomo; AG wants to lead harassment probe

Cuomo faces 2nd sexual harassment accuser

Rally against anti-Asian bigotry in Manhattan