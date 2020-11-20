NJ bill to protect judges’ personal information becomes law

FILE- In this July 20, 2020 file photo, news media is set up in front of the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick, N.J. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill into law on Friday, Nov. 20 that protects the personal information of judges and other law enforcement personnel from being publicly available. The law is named after Daniel Anderl, the son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas who was slain at the family’s home by a disgruntled attorney who had targeted Salas and other judges. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill into law that protects the personal information of judges and other law enforcement personnel from being publicly available.

Daniel’s Law is named after Daniel Anderl, the son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas who was slain at the family’s home in July by a disgruntled attorney who had targeted Salas and other judges.

The law imposes penalties on anyone who publishes personal identifying information such as home addresses or phone numbers.

Similar legislation has been proposed in Congress that would apply nationwide.

