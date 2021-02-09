NJ bid for emergency beach repair money not likely to happen

BAY HEAD, N.J. — With two winter storms having taken big chunks out of some popular Jersey Shore beaches — and several more on the way — New Jersey wants emergency funding from the federal government to fix the damage.
But that money is not likely to materialize.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says a recent nor’easter doesn’t appear likely to qualify as the sort of “extraordinary storm event” necessary to free up emergency reconstruction aid.
It created huge cliffs with 20-foot drop-offs in Bay Head and Ortley Beach, among other places.
And as many as three additional storms are expected to hit the state in the coming week.