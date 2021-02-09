NJ bid for emergency beach repair money not likely to happen

Beach Erosion-NJ

Spectators look out over a severely eroded beach on Bay Head, N.J. on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. New Jersey is asking the federal government for emergency aid to rebuild beaches that suffered severe erosion in recent storms, but the request is not likely to be granted. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

BAY HEAD, N.J. — With two winter storms having taken big chunks out of some popular Jersey Shore beaches — and several more on the way — New Jersey wants emergency funding from the federal government to fix the damage.

But that money is not likely to materialize.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says a recent nor’easter doesn’t appear likely to qualify as the sort of “extraordinary storm event” necessary to free up emergency reconstruction aid.

It created huge cliffs with 20-foot drop-offs in Bay Head and Ortley Beach, among other places.

And as many as three additional storms are expected to hit the state in the coming week.

