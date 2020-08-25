NJ ‘baby bond’ would provide $1,000 investment to families expecting in 2021

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — New Jersey residents expecting a baby next year could receive another bundle of joy in the form of a state-sponsored $1,000 bond.
Speaking during his revised budget address Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy proposed a so-called “baby bond,” which would deposit $1,000 into an account for every child born in 2021 to a family making up to $131,000 a year.
The bond’s value will grow over time, and could help pay for college, a down payment on a home, or help start a business, Murphy said.
“This is a place where New Jersey will lead, with the first statewide program of its kind,” the governor added.
Murphy’s proposed $40 billion budget slashes about $1 billion in spending but also calls for higher taxes on millionaires and $4 billion in new debt to close gaps stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
The first version of the fiscal 2021 budget, introduced in February, was scrapped because of the pandemic.