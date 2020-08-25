NJ ‘baby bond’ would provide $1,000 investment to families expecting in 2021

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — New Jersey residents expecting a baby next year could receive another bundle of joy in the form of a state-sponsored $1,000 bond.

Speaking during his revised budget address Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy proposed a so-called “baby bond,” which would deposit $1,000 into an account for every child born in 2021 to a family making up to $131,000 a year.

The bond’s value will grow over time, and could help pay for college, a down payment on a home, or help start a business, Murphy said.

“This is a place where New Jersey will lead, with the first statewide program of its kind,” the governor added.

Murphy’s proposed $40 billion budget slashes about $1 billion in spending but also calls for higher taxes on millionaires and $4 billion in new debt to close gaps stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The first version of the fiscal 2021 budget, introduced in February, was scrapped because of the pandemic.