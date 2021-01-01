NJ attorney general Grewal to probe fatal police shooting

by: Associated Press

NEWARK — The New Jersey attorney general’s office is investigating a fatal police shooting in Newark early on New Year’s Day.

Authorities said a 39-year-old man was killed in the gunfire just after midnight.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

WABC-NY reported that officers were responding to a report of shots fired in the area.

The station said one officer was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Under New Jersey law, the attorney general’s office is required to investigate any death occurring during an encounter with law enforcement officers acting in their official capacity or when the person is in custody.

