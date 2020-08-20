NJ announces return to play plan for high school sports

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. — The governing body of the state of New Jersey’s high school sports has put a plan in place to get student-athletes back on the fields and courts this fall and winter.

As part of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s (NJSIAA) Sports Advisory Task Force’sReturn-to-Sports Plan, they hope to safely make sure all fall and winter sports can take place.

One of the biggest changes include a new “season” for fall sports that take place indoors, like girls’ volleyball and gymnastics. Their competitions will begin on February 16, with post-season play ending April 21. This will also become the timetable for all other fall sports should the pandemic make their seasons unplayable in the fall.

For now, fall sports will begin when girls’ tennis debuts on September 28, while football season starts later that week October 2. The fall season ends with post-season play for most sports taking place November 13 through November 22. High schools will be allowed to stage Thanksgiving football games, which are typically part of regular seasons, at their discretion.

Winter sports will begin practices on December 3 and end with post-season play lasting through February 17. The return-to-sports plan bans out-of-state competition in all sports without a waiver for “exceptional circumstances.”

The task force notes that all dates are subject to change pending guidance from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and the state’s department of health.

“We’re extremely appreciative of the support and guidance from Governor Phil Murphy, Senator Paul Sarlo and Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly,” said NJSIAA COO Colleen Maguire, “Our kids need structured activity, and we believe that education-based high school sports is the best way to provide it. Giving teenagers extra motivation to stay COVID-free promotes healthy outcomes for everyone.”

The timeframe for the spring sports season will be announced a later date.