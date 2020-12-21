NJ Amazon facility closed over COVID-19 cases

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Amazon deliveries

NEW JERSEY — A northern New Jersey Amazon facility was temporarily shuttered because of an increase in COVID-19 cases, a spokeswoman said Monday.

Amazon closed the facility until Dec. 26 “out of an abundance of caution.” The asymptomatic positive cases were found through Amazon’s in-house coronavirus testing program, spokeswoman Lisa Levandowski said.

“This is exactly why we built the program—to identify asymptomatic cases and ensure that we can take swift action to prevent spread,” Levandowski said.

Employees will be paid for the shifts that they’ll miss.

