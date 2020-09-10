Newark’s Prudential Center to be 2020 Election polling site, host registration drive

New Jersey

The Prudential Center arena, home of the NHL New Jersey Devils

NEWARK — With many NBA arenas, including New York’s Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden, becoming polling sites for the 2020 Election, New Jersey’s NHL team is planning on doing the same.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the state, city and county alongside the New Jersey Devils, will be turning the club’s arena, Prudential Center in downtown Newark, into a polling site.

The arena, opened in 2007, will host in-person voting on Election Day, as well as dropboxes for people to put mail-in ballots. Prudential Center will also host a voter registration drive on September 22.

“Thrilled to partner with the New Jersey Devils, Prudential Center, Essex County and the city of Newark to empower voters this election cycle,” Murphy tweeted.

