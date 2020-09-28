Newark to raise $100 million for minority-owned businesses

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK, N.J.— Newark will raise $100 million to invest into Black and Latino-owned businesses in an effort to close the wealth gap, Mayor Ras Baraka said Monday.

A New Jersey Social Justice study found white families in the state have a median net worth of $309,000, while Black and Hispanic families have a median net worth of $7,020 and $5,900, respectively.

T. Strong owns a Newark footwear company, Dirty Soles, that teaches the art of shoemaking.

“Access to capital for people who look like us is limited,” she said.

The fund will provide capital and support to small businesses.

Newark has dubbed the fund “40 acres and a mule.”

“Lincoln was the one that promised us 40 acres and a mule,” said Rev. Al Sharpton, who hopes to nationalize Newark’s model for economic equality.

“We’re going to get our 40 acres. You can keep your mule.”

The mayor also said the fund is an invitation.

“We are inviting other people to the city of Newark. We are trying to inform Black and brown businesses around the country that there is a place for them to land,” said Mayor Baraka

So far $2 million has been raised. PSE&G, AT&T and New Jersey Community Capital have committed funds.

Applications will open to businesses online on Invest Newark’s website within the next 30 to 60 days.