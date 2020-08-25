Newark mayor slams New Jersey Supreme Court CCRB decision as major setback for police reform

NEWARK, NJ — Newark’s Mayor Ras Baraka vowed to keep fighting Tuesday after the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled an effort to create more police accountability in the city went too far.

The NJ Supreme Court ruled Newark’s Civilian Complaint Review Board cannot look into a case of alleged police abuse if the incident is already under investigation by the department’s internal affairs division.

“We’re appealing this,” Baraka said in a press conference on the steps of City Hall.

Baraka ran for office in 2014 promising police oversight. In 2016, a city ordinance established a CCRB. The police watchdog group was supposed to have subpoena powers and the ability to recommend disciplinary action if they found an officer abused his power, but a Newark police fraternal organization challenged the city in court, saying the CCRB powers went too far.

Lawrence Hamm, founder of the People’s Organization for Progress, slammed the court decision.

“If they [the CCRB] don’t have subpoena power and full investigatory power and the power to levy sanctions against police for violations then they don’t have teeth,” he said.

Baraka said Newark is preparing to appeal the NJ Supreme Court decision and called on nearby mayors for support.

