Newark mayor discusses aftermath, damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK, N.J. — Tropical Storm Isaias’ path cut right through Newark, New Jersey, with winds so strong, residents still remain without power, and the cleanup is the city’s top priority.

Mayor Ras Baraka spoke to PIX11 News about the damage the city faces.

According to the mayor, the northern part of the city saw the most outages.

About 19,000 homes were without power at one point, he said, and trees were all over the city.

Hundreds of thousands of residents across New Jersey were left in the dark as the storm battered the state Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

‘This baby deserves a chance’: Teen brings newborn to NJ restaurant, bystanders rush to help

Buckle up, or it'll cost you

NJ community donates blood to help young boy with cancer

Vaccine freebies: NY, NJ rolls out incentives to get more vaccinated

World's largest container ship hits East Coast as ports see surge

NJ loosens restrictions, offers vaccine freebies

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss