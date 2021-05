NEWARK, N.J. — A Newark man died after being found lying in the snow during Monday’s storm, according to police officials.

Police responded to Lincoln Park in Newark at 9:40 a.m for a call of an unresponsive man found lying in the snow, officials said.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

Officials do not believe his death to be suspicious, though an investigation is underway.