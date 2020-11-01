Newark COVID-19 task force shuts down businesses on Halloween weekend amid coronavirus uptick

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK, NJ — Newark’s COVID-19 task force shut down five businesses over the weekend for safety violations amid the ongoing pandemic, city officials said Sunday.

There were Halloween parties at several locations, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. COVID-19 numbers are rising in Newark, particularly in the East Ward.

“It’s a shame that after seven months, people and owners of these establishments are not taking this pandemic seriously,” Ambrose said. “The value is placed upon wealth vs. health. Most of the locations cited were in violation of not wearing masks and not exercising social distancing, however fire and code violations superseded the citations.”

The following establishments were closed and cited for violating the coronavirus Executive Order:



La Rouge Lounge: 972 Broad Street: Found operating above capacity; not practicing social distancing; patrons failed to utilize PPEs; utilization of Hookahs in violation of fire code.

Lit 21: 1034 McCarter Hwy: Closed and cited for operating after 8 p.m. , no PPE, serving alcohol from the bar, and over capacity.

The COVID-19 task force also confiscated alcohol valued at $10,000 and made two arrests of event organizers at a warehouse on Friday.