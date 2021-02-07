New Yorkers cross into Jersey as bars open indoors without curfew for Super Bowl

HOBOKEN, NJ — Super Bowl Sunday inside of Hoboken bars featured social distancing, mask wearing and plexiglass as people gathered to watch the big game.

This is the first weekend after New Jersey loosened up restrictions for bars and restaurants – eliminating a 10 p.m. curfew that was in effect for five months- and allowing a higher occupancy- up from 25 to 35 percent.

“It’s a big day we planned a Super Bowl party,” said Patrick Lane, the owner of The Shannon. “We have a setup for people to watch the game. Coming in, people have their mask on.”

Lane wasn’t the only one who was excited by the extended curfew.

“The game is not going to end in the middle of doing last call,” said Sabrina Velasquez-Murphy, a bartender.

A group of New Yorkers traveled into Hoboken from the city to watch the game at The Ferryman on First.

“I’m a regular because it’s uncomfortable who’s going to sit out on the cold? It seems like New Jersey is ahead of New York in every aspect when they decide to open back up,” said Andre De Castro, who lives in Murray Hill.

New York City is the only municipality in the tri-state area without indoor dining – though it’s expected to reopen later this month.

“It’s unfair to New York businesses,” said Peter Gragone, who lives in Manhattan’s Flatiron District.

Customers said they felt safe and were glad to see bars and restaurants taking precautions

“We love coming here because of the plexiglass. We’re socially distancing. We feel safe here,” said Hoboken resident Gail Mullery.

