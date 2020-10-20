New York won’t enforce New Jersey, Connecticut quarantines

FILE – In this Saturday, May 2, 2020 file photo, people sit in view of Lower Manhattan at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, N.J. Rising cases of COVID-19 in the nation and Northeast may lead to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut re-thinking how they add other states to their quarantine list. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he’ll release an update Wednesday to his plan that designates parts of New York City and suburban communities as hot spots where schools and nonessential businesses are closed. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

As COVID-19 rates continued to rise across the United States, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania also saw spikes.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers to stop non-urgent travel to those nearby states.

While New York’s statewide positivity rate is 1.3%, in New Jersey it is 3.5% and in Connecticut it is 2.9%.

But it’s those states daily new cases that would put them on their own quarantine list. New Jersey has 11.4 cases per 100,000 residents. In Connecticut it is 10.6 per 100,000 residents.

The threshold is 10 per 100,000 residents to be added to the quarantine list, meaning out-of-state visitors must quarantine for 14 days.

“I am going to be speaking with the governors today to see how we can help them with their spikes. There is no practical way to quarantine NY from NJ and CT,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, in South Orange Tuesday, did not directly address what the new numbers meant.

“I would just say, today another day of over 1,000 cases, 114 right here in Essex county and sadly we announced two fatalities from this county today,” he said.

He announced new Department of Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan.

“Teachers, staff, school and district level administrators I want to acknowledge your critical contributions to our overall response to this pandemic,” Allen-McMillan said.

The pandemic has not only disrupted school, but caused thousands of deaths and heartache throughout New Jersey.

“People are getting a little relaxed with the masks and everybody wants to go back to normal life so, you know, we hoped it wouldn’t happen, but it was kind of expected,” Tenafly mom Lila Cogan said.

Cogan’s son has been home in remote school for the past two weeks due to Tenafly Middle School shutting down for COVID-19 cases.

Students were expected to return Wednesday.

Since the academic year began, schools have opened and closed across the state due to COVID-19 cases. Newark schools have been remote since the start and the city announced Monday night it will continue that way until at least early 2021.

Later Tuesday, Murphy, Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont issued a statement:

“Our states have worked together successfully in combating this pandemic since the beginning and we’ll continue to do so. The travel advisory was designed to keep our respective states safe, with the understanding that we are a connected region, dependent on each other when it comes to commerce, education, and health care. We’re urging all of our residents to avoid unnecessary or non-essential travel between states at this time, but will not subject residents of our states to a quarantine if coming from a neighboring state. New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have among the lowest infection rates in the country because we have based our approaches to controlling the spread on science and data, and we will continue to do so.”