New Jersey revitalizes panel to combat human trafficking

Panelists at the New Jersey attorney general’s annual human trafficking awareness event in Trenton on Jan. 24, 2020, talk about how to prevent the crime.

TRENTON, N.J.— After failing for five years to fully carry out a state anti-human trafficking law, New Jersey officials made good on a promise last year to reinvigorate a commission tasked with preventing the crime.

Gov. Phil Murphy appointed three new commissioners and the legislature gave the body $100,000 in funding.

Its work restarted again in the summer and the commission is set to meet remotely again on Wednesday.

New Jersey set up the Human Trafficking Commission in 2013 under a law to raise awareness about trafficking and evaluate whether state laws worked effectively to combat the crime. But The Associated Press found last year that the commission had lacked enough members to meet regularly.