New Jersey pharmacies receive thousands of vaccines Thursday

NEW JERSEY — Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines are arriving in New Jersey Thursday, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

The vaccines are part of a federal pharmacy partnership with CVS and Rite Aid. Approximately 20,000 vaccine doses will ship to over 20 CVS stores in New Jersey while an estimated 7,500 vaccine doses will go to more than 70 Rite Aid locations.

To find a participating pharmacy or schedule a vaccine appointment at a CVS Pharmacy, visit: https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

Those without internet access can call 1-800-746-7287. CVS is not accepting walk-in appointments.

All Rite-Aid appointments must be made through the New Jersey Vaccine Scheduling System: https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/vaccine