New Jersey passes 300,000 COVID-19 cases; state recorded over 60,000 in November

A medical worker places a nasal swab in a vial after administering a test at a COVID-19 testing facility in Camden, N.J., Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey passed 300,000 reported cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Gov. Phil Murphy said that 4,639 new positives were recorded, again showing levels as high as the first months of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state has recorded 22,765 cases just this past week. For the month of November through the 21st, there have been 62,410 cases reported, higher than every month of the pandemic except for April, when the testing ramped up in the early days of the virus spread.

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:

➡️4,679 new positive cases

➡️302,039 cumulative total cases

➡️34 new confirmed deaths

➡️14,934 total deaths



The numbers speak for themselves. Please take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Avoid large gatherings.https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/u1jnlFoZiJ — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 21, 2020

New Jersey COVID-19 cases by month:

March*: 18,696

April: 99,956

May: 41,793

June: 11,222

July: 9,993

August: 10,300

September: 13,315

October: 32,611

November (through 11/21): 62,410

* – the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in New Jersey was reported March 4.

Another 34 deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed, leaving the state’s total at 14,934.

According to CNN, New Jersey has the 13th highest case level in the nation. Per 100,000 residents, the case level is 31st in the United States.

This comes as the state is putting restrictions back on outdoor and indoor gatherings and the city of Newark prepares for a 10-day lockdown beginning Wednesday.